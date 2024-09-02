Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Out Caitlin Clark Haters

Not many people can relate to WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, but one person who can is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Like Clark, James entered the NBA in 2003 as the No. 1 overall pick and immediately became one of the most popular players in the league. With that popularity comes a lot of hate as well though, and that is something that both James and Clark have had to deal with a lot.

Despite being talked about nonstop in the media and online, both Clark and James have been able to navigate it all and help their teams win at young ages.

The Indiana Fever had the worst record in their conference last season, which earned them the No. 1 overall pick to take Clark out of Iowa. After struggling again to begin this year, they have found their form in recent weeks and now sit in a playoff spot at 17-16.

Clark had arguably her best game over the weekend with a career-high 31 points to go along with 12 assists. He then followed that up with a 28-point, 12-assist performance as the Fever won their fourth straight game.

That earned Clark a shoutout from James himself as he wanted to check in with the haters as the rookie continues to ball out:

CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 31, 2024

James has been a supporter of the WNBA for a long time, and it’s cool to see him giving support to Clark, who has been through a lot the last couple of years.

As she continues to get better with each game, the sky is the limit for Clark and the Fever moving forward and James will surely be watching along the way.

Magic Johnson gives advice to Caitlin Clark

Another person who can relate to Caitlin Clark is Magic Johnson as he was also a popular No. 1 overall pick that came into the league with high expectations. Like LeBron James, Johnson. is supporting Clark and recently gave her some good advice.

“Veterans are going to test you,” Johnson said. “And if they feel that you’ve gotten more money or more publicity, they’re upset about that. So when I came my first training camp, first day at practice Rob Boone, I was looking up to get the rebound, he came and hit me real hard behind the neck. My own teammate and he said, ‘Take that rookie.’ So I said, ‘OK.’ So I got up and about three plays later he was looking up to box me out so I ran as fast as I could and I hit him right behind his neck really hard. And he fell to the floor and I told him I said, ‘Don’t forget. I’m tough, I’m rough, if you wanna play like that we can play like that.’ And all the Lakers players came running up to me and hugged me and said, ‘We like you.’ Because I couldn’t let him get away with that.”

