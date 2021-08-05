Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Out Criticism Of Roster In Now Deleted Tweet
(Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers have to be considered one of the winners of free agency after reloading the roster in the first couple of days.

The Lakers had their hands tied after trading for Russell Westbrook as they were depleted of any cap space and had minimal draft assets or young players to throw in additional deals. However, Rob Pelinka was able to work around this as he targeted several veterans with varying skillsets who complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It is no secret the Lakers were in desperate need of shooting and Pelinka addressed that issue by signing Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony and Kent Bazemore. He also filled the shot-blocking and rim running void by bringing back Dwight Howard.

While the group of veterans can all still contribute, numerous fans and media have pushed back on the moves by calling them old or washed. Not putting up with any of that talk, James fired back at the criticism on his Twitter account, via Bleacher Report:

James deleted the tweet and sent out a new one but also eventually deleted that one as well. Still, his message was loud and clear when it comes to his feelings about the Lakers’ detractors.

It is definitely a slight concern that the roster is mainly comprised of veterans who are way past their primes, but that is mainly an issue for the 82-game regular season. Los Angeles is definitely constructed to compete in the playoffs where the collective age of the group matters less as head coach Frank Vogel will have shorter rotations as he gives James, Davis and Westbrook more minutes.

The focus has been on the older players on the roster, but the Lakers were able to balance it out by re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker as well as Monk and Kendrick Nunn. TNT analyst Reggie Miller was one prominent voice who had a mixed review of the Purple and Gold’s moves, and he is just one of many who share the same opinion.

However, the last time James took something personal he brought the Lakers an NBA championship, so him being upset should scare the rest of the league.

Wizards owner rips Russell Westbrook for requesting multiple trades

In the modern NBA, it is normal for star players to ask out of their current situations if they feel they are not competing for titles. However, Westbrook’s request to be traded from the Washington Wizards bothered owner Ted Leonsis, who blasted him for the move.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Video: Ivica Zubac Hits Sky Hook In Lakers’ Practice

Lakers’ Ivica Zubac Making The Most Of His Opportunities During Rookie Season

Heading into the 2016 NBA Draft, the sole focus for the Los Angeles Lakers was the No. 2 overall pick…
Three Takeaways From The Lakers Win Over The Kings

Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Believes He Will Have A Breakout Year

When the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Brandon Ingram with the second overall pick in 2016, it was believed that he was a project…
Patience Is Best Course Of Action In Lakers Pursuit Of Paul George

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Expected To Get Involved In Paul George Talks If Cavs Deal Is Imminent

The Indiana Pacers appear to be prepared to part with star forward Paul George now that he has informed them that he intends to leave in free agency….

Report: Former Laker Derek Fisher Signs With Dallas Mavericks

During the off-season, five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher was found trying to…