Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Out Saints’ Drew Brees For Statement About Kneeling During National Anthem

In recent days, people all across the world have come together to fight social injustice after George Floyd was killed by a Minnesota police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Thousands of athletes have let their voices be heard on social media, and that includes the Los Angeles Lakers organization, who released a statement, and its players also using their platforms.

The Lakers were known to have great chemistry throughout the 2019-20 season, and that was again on display this week when they all came together and posted the same message on social media in addition to a number of individual posts calling for change.

Unfortunately, not all athletes have used their voice for good. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees did an interview saying he does not agree with any NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem before games as it is disrespectful to the flag and country.

Colin Kaepernick famously started the movement a few years back when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers and was joined by many other players. The point of kneeling was not to disrespect the flag or the country or the military, rather to raise awareness to racial injustice and police brutality that has plagued the United States for generations.

LeBron James has supported Kaepernick’s movement from the beginning, and that continued when he called out Brees for his comments:

men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

James has never been one to shy away from controversy, speaking out on a number of different social issues and topics that he is passionate about.

He wasn’t the only one to call out Brees though, so hopefully the latter can take the criticism in stride and educate himself on why players, some of which are his own teammates, are choosing to kneel during the national anthem.

The sooner that more people can understand what the real issue at hand is, the sooner this country and the world can change for the better.