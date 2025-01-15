Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Playing With Bronny His Greatest Accomplishment

Perhaps no one in the history of the sport of basketball has accomplished as much as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. In 22 seasons, he has won four titles, four MVP awards and has been anointed as arguably the greatest player in league history. At this point, it feels that he breaks a new record and starts a new statistical club in every game he plays.

But one of the most unique things, above all of it, is that he’s the first player in league history to be in the NBA at the same time as his son, Bronny. Not only are they in the league at the same time, but they’re on the same team, as Bronny was drafted by the Lakers in 2024.

They became the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game. And as LeBron looks back on all the things he has done in his career, very few things give him more pride than the fact that he was able to accomplish that feat, via New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce:

“For me, when it comes to the titles, that’s one separate thing. But to be able to be in this league and play in this league and also being able to do it alongside Bronny right now, that’s one of the biggest accomplishments, and probably the No. 1 accomplishment I’ve ever been able to do. To work with your son, I’ve heard it from a lot of people, not only sports but I’ve heard it in business and other walks of life that it’s the greatest thing you could ever have. And to see him everyday grinding and going through the process of trying to become who he wants to be, while I’m sitting there just watching him doing the things that he wants to do. Being able to just take it all in. It helps me get some of the minutes and hours and years back that I didn’t have with him because I was playing so much. To be able to get some of this time back now, it’s pretty special.”

LeBron knows a thing or two about coming into the league with high expectations, all eyes on him and constant media scrutiny. However, he believes that Bronny has it even worse than he did and spoke about what about his son makes him so proud:

“Yeah, and I didn’t have to deal with the social media trolls either growing up. And I didn’t have to deal with my father being this guy on the pedestal, Bronny had to deal with all of that. And if you ever meet Bronny then you’ll realize, like I’m such an idiot to look down on him or not want him to do great. He is the most chill, easy, fun kid in the world. He goes to work, he goes home, he takes care of his body and plays his video games, he reads and then he comes back and does the same thing. He’s the best big brother that his little brother and little sister could ever have. He’s dealing with all of that too. But that’s going to make him be even greater, because having to deal with all of the things that he’s dealing with, and still being able to come back from a life-threatening situation and still have the motivation. He didn’t have to. Bronny doesn’t have to play basketball at all. It’s not like he needs the money. He could do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to be the CEO of my company, he could be that. I would start teaching him right now to be that. But he says this is my career and my goals and this is my aspirations. And I want to play ball. I love that kid, he’s awesome.”

The Lakers superstar is easily among the most decorated players of all time, but nothing compares to the ability to go to the gym every day and see his son putting in the work that he once put in as a rookie 22 years ago.

And if the Lakers are able to go on some type of postseason run this year, it would be even more meaningful for LeBron because of who he’s able to do that alongside.

LeBron James: Lakers will look different in February and March

The goal of the Lakers is always to compete for a championship and that is especially the case with LeBron James in the final years of his career. This team as currently constructed is clearly not a championship contender, however, and some are wondering what moves could be next.

James has previously said that the Lakers aren’t a championship contender yet, even after their trade with the Nets. But recently, LeBron said this team has room to improve and won’t look the same when February and March roll around.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!