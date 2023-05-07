Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Son James Committing To USC ‘One Of The Best Days Of My Life’

Even in Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to show up when the lights are brightest and the stakes are overwhelming.

Such was the case again in Game 3 between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors when James was instrumental in leading his team to a blowout win to take a 2-1 series lead. Despite not attempting a single shot in the first quarter, James kicked it up a few notches from that point forward to help the Lakers cruise to such a lopsided victory.

While the King was happy that Los Angeles was able to once again protect their home floor, he was beyond happy even before the game as his son Bronny James announced his committment to USC next season. LeBron couldn’t help but express how happy and proud of his son he is in his postgame interview with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:

“One of the best days of my life. First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. Super proud of him, our family’s proud of him. For me personally, it’s even more special to me cause it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college either so it’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college. And he’s the first one to go to college in my family, so super duper proud, super emotional. But just super, super, duper excited and happy for his journey. And today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today, no matter the outcome of this game I couldn’t lose today, personally. But I take this cherry on top of this W, though.”

Bronny was linked to several high-profile programs over the past several months before narrowing it down to USC, Oregon or Ohio State. There had been some murmurs about his decision to stay home at USC, and those rumors were true as the eldest James child will be close to his dad for at least one more year.

LeBron has constantly supported his children, so to see his son make such an important decision must be one of the best feelings in the world. Bronny’s decision and LeBron’s reaction should be a good reminder that there’s definitely more to life than basketball.

LeBron James emotional watching Bronny James in McDonald’s All-American Game

LeBron can usually be found watching Bronny’s games on his days off. That was the case when LeBron showed up to watch Bronny play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and got emotional later when talking about seeing him shine.

