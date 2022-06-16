Lakers News: LeBron James Can’t Wait To See Anthony Davis ‘Unleashed’

The 2022-23 season’s Opening Night might still be long months away, but it’s already clear the Los Angeles Lakers want Anthony Davis to take charge of their bid to become title favorites again.

New head coach Darvin Ham emphasized Davis’ importance to the Lakers’ success during his introductory press conference. “I think he’s the key. We’ve all seen what can happen when he’s healthy, when he’s playing at a high level,” he said.

LeBron James offered help to those unsure of what Ham had in mind. On Wednesday, James posted a video of Davis’ highlight plays to remind fans about the 28-year-old’s skills. “Get it twisted if you want to! I’m due time he’ll remind you once again why he’s HIM!!! And I can’t wait for it to be unleashed!” the four-time NBA champion captioned his Instagram post:

The Lakers seem determined to make Davis the focal point of their play on both ends of the floor — just as he was during the 2019-20 championship season. In his first year with the team, the eight-time All-Star anchored L.A.’s defense while leading the team in scoring, as James took on the role of the main playmaker

Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.3 blocks during the regular season and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year award voting.

Davis back in gym with shooting with coach Lethal Shooter

Davis found himself under scrutiny earlier this week after admitting to not touching a basketball since the end of the 2021-22 season. But a few days later, the forward appeared to be back in between the hoops, working out with shooting coach Chris Matthews — known as Lethal Shooter.

“Great workout today getting my brother Anthony Davis ready for next season. It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting,” Matthews wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of him and Davis.

