Lakers News: LeBron James & Carmelo Anthony Watch Sons Face Off 20 Years After Their Epic High School Meeting

Back in 2002, the two biggest high school basketball stars squared off when LeBron James led St. Vincent-St. Mary to a victory over Carmelo Anthony and Oak Hill Academy. Now, 20 years to the day, and after forging a brotherhood throughout their time in the NBA, LeBron and Carmelo got to witness their children face off in their own high school basketball showdown.

Once again it was the James side who came away with the win as Sierra Canyon took home the victory over Christ the King High School, 62-51. As fun as the game itself was, this obviously was bigger than the game itself for LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony took to Twitter to post some pictures of him and LeBron as well as them with their children, while the two also embraced at halftime of the contest:

LeBron and Carmelo embarace at halftime of the Sierra Canyon game. The two had a long conversation. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/kMp4I4UxTx — Anthony Gharib (@GharibSports) December 13, 2022

Bronny James had the best performance of the three, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Sierra Canyon win. But as the lone senior of the bunch, he was the only one to play major minutes. His younger brother Bryce as well as Kiyan Anthony are both sophomores and thus, their time on the court was limited. But Anthony did hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

This makes sense, especially on the Sierra Canyon side which is one of the best high school teams in the nation and is loaded with talent, some of whom are sons of celebrities. This includes Justin Pippen, the son of Scottie Pippen and younger brother of current Lakers two-way player Scotty Pippen Jr. who also attended Sierra Canyon, as well as Ashton Hardaway, son of Penny Hardaway.

Bronny still has another huge game this week that is sure to get national attention as Sierra Canyon will travel to Ohio to face LeBron James’ alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 17.

Lakers’ LeBron James wants to play with both sons in NBA

LeBron James has made it clear that he hopes to play with his son Bronny in the NBA one day with that possibility still being two years away. But he could also be hoping to stick around until his younger son Bryce is eligible in 2026.

In a recent Sports Illustrated feature LeBron said he “could play for quite a while,” and considering the level he is performing at right now, he isn’t wrong.

