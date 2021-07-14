Lakers News: LeBron James Celebrates Premiere Of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Even LeBron James was eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in his career, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still enjoying his summer.

James has been busy the past few weeks drumming up the hype for his upcoming movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Several clips and videos have been made their round online, while James is also set to be featured in the video game Fortnite.

The film is set to release publicly this Friday in theatres and on HBO Max, but James and his family attended the West Coast opening and it looks like the 36-year-old and his family had a great time along with other Lakers star Anthony Davis and other players and celebrities:

The lights were bright, the stars were out, and the carpet was purple. 💜 The LA Premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy was OUT OF THIS WORLD. 🚀 Don’t miss a single photo, check out our Facebook Album: https://t.co/tKM2HfXtja pic.twitter.com/sfZUHeKDC5 — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) July 13, 2021

MAN THE KING HIMSELF LEBRON JAMES! Yelling IM 36 AT THE SPACE JAM PREMIERE! DREAM COME TRUE MAN FR GOD WHAT DID WE DO TO DESERVE THESE BLESSINGS THANK YOU 😭😭😭😭 REAL DREAMS pic.twitter.com/OkBabQzf5R — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) July 13, 2021

Lakers champ Anthony Davis at the Space Jam 2 premiere with Heat champ Chris Bosh. Bosh is rocking Kobe Bryant’s retro No. 8 jersey.#SpaceJam | #SpaceJamMovie | #SpaceJamANewLegacy | #SpaceJam2 pic.twitter.com/nZgnt9QI6E — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 13, 2021

Last night was a movie 🍿🎥 The stars were out on the Purple Carpet for the premiere of @spacejammovie 🤩#RootedInLA pic.twitter.com/j9jc4tCn9h — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) July 13, 2021

The 🌟🌟🌟 were out for the premiere of @spacejammovie at @LALIVE last night! pic.twitter.com/2LJPibHzOF — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) July 13, 2021

As with any Los Angeles premiere, the stars were out in full force as several high-profile people like former Miami Heat teammate Chris Bosh joined James for the viewing. Celebrities such as Don Cheadle — who appears in Space Jam as the main villain — John Legend and Zendaya also made their way to the event.

Space Jam is one of the summer’s most highly-anticipated films and it will be fun to see exactly what the film has in store.

James wonders what happened to Davis in Space Jam

James and Davis are forced to play against each other in Space Jam as the latter is a member of the Goon Squad. In a clip, Davis is depicted as a massive bird-like creature, leaving James to wonder what happened to his Lakers teammate.

