Lakers News: LeBron James Celebrates Premiere Of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy”
(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Up next
Author

Even LeBron James was eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in his career, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still enjoying his summer.

James has been busy the past few weeks drumming up the hype for his upcoming movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Several clips and videos have been made their round online, while James is also set to be featured in the video game Fortnite.

The film is set to release publicly this Friday in theatres and on HBO Max, but James and his family attended the West Coast opening and it looks like the 36-year-old and his family had a great time along with other Lakers star Anthony Davis and other players and celebrities:

As with any Los Angeles premiere, the stars were out in full force as several high-profile people like former Miami Heat teammate Chris Bosh joined James for the viewing. Celebrities such as Don Cheadle — who appears in Space Jam as the main villain — John Legend and Zendaya also made their way to the event.

Space Jam is one of the summer’s most highly-anticipated films and it will be fun to see exactly what the film has in store.

James wonders what happened to Davis in Space Jam

James and Davis are forced to play against each other in Space Jam as the latter is a member of the Goon Squad. In a clip, Davis is depicted as a massive bird-like creature, leaving James to wonder what happened to his Lakers teammate.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lonzo Ball, Lakers

Lakers News: Isaiah Thomas Confident Lonzo Ball Will Become ‘Special’ Player

When the Los Angeles Lakers made a midseason trade to bring in Isaiah Thomas, it gave them an ideal player to pair…

Kobe Bryant: Writing ‘Dear Basketball’ Was Harder Than Winning First NBA Title With Lakers

Retired Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant will always be best-known for winning five NBA titles and having the…
Lakers News: Luke Walton Disagrees But ‘loves’ Lonzo Ball Wanting To Take Responsibility For Loss Vs. Jazz

Laker News: Lonzo Ball Admits He Stays Even-Keel To Lead From Point Guard Position

The 2017 NBA Draft was a nervous occasion for the Los Angeles Lakers and their fan base, as they awaited the results of the…
Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma ‘Glad’ Mom Could Find Reprieve At Pistons Game

The Los Angeles Lakers might be free from the isolation of the Orlando bubble, but as the coronavirus (COVID-19)…