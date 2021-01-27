Lakers News: LeBron James Celebrates Tom Brady Making 10th Super Bowl

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to reach 10 Super Bowls.

He also joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the only players in the last 30 years in the four major American sports to make the final championship round/game in their respective leagues.

Brady’s accomplishment is somehow even more remarkable than what James has done. At age 43 and in his 21st NFL season, Brady brought a team that had not made the playoffs in 12 seasons to their first Super Bowl in 17 years. Furthermore, he did so in his very first season with the team.

After the win, James took to Instagram to recognize Brady’s historic accomplishment, re-using a mantra of his from the 2019-20 season, via James on Instagram:

In the post, James refers to Brady as the Greatest of all Time, something that no longer feels like an argument but rather a formality. He also used the hashtag “WashedBrady,” which is a call back to last season where he constantly referred to himself on social media as the “#WashedKing.”

Brady and James have both defied Father Time in a way that can’t be explained. At age 36, James remains the best player in the world coming off of his fourth Finals MVP for his third team. Brady continues to play QB at a great level, finding his way to win game after game.

In the comments, fans can see the reaction from Lakers star Anthony Davis, who shared his frustrations with a series of angry emojis. This has nothing to do with James, but rather his fandom of the Packers, who lost their fourth consecutive NFC championship game appearance with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

Wesley Matthews and Davis banter about Packers and Minnesota Vikings

Earlier in the season, some playful drama began between Davis and Wesley Matthews, who root for rival teams in the NFL’s NFC North Division. Davis supports the Packers while Matthews roots for the Vikings.

“The Packers were playing Sunday, I was watching the game and Wes asked me a question. I didn’t hear him at all,” Davis recently recalled. “LeBron said, ‘When the Packers are playing, you can’t talk to him.’ Wesley was like, ‘Wait, you’re a Packers fan?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘Man, you’re from Chicago and you’re a Packers fan?’ He was giving me a whole bunch of crap about it.

“And then I was like, ‘What’s your team?’ And he was like, ‘The Vikings. Yeah man, I’m from Wisconsin and I like the Vikings.’ I was like, ‘How do you not like the Packers?’ He was like, ‘We’re just different.’ So I won’t not pass him the ball, but I’ve always got a little advantage over him in the NFC North standings because the Vikings will never be better than the Packers.”

