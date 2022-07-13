Lakers News: LeBron James Clarifies Comments On Brittney Griner’s Russia Situation
WNBA star currently of the Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner, has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after Russian officials took her into custody and charged her with drug smuggling.

The latest news on Griner is that she has pled guilty to bringing in hashish oil into the country, and is now waiting for her next court hearing on Thursday in Russia.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James weighed in on the matter in a trailer for the latest episode of his Uninterrupted show, ‘The Shop’. James said if he were in Griner’s situation, he would doubt even returning to the United States after being released.

After James’ said he would be ‘feeling like, do I even want to go back to America?’, the internet’s interpretation of what James said was not the correct way in which the four-time NBA champion wanted his comment on the Griner-Russia dilemma to be taken, so he took to Twitter to clarify what he meant:

James clarified that his comment about the Griner-Russia situation is not shedding any negative light on the United State, but the comment tried to captivate what the seven-time WNBA All-Star may be feeling after going on 146 days being detained in Russia.

The connection James and many other NBA players have with the WNBA is remarkable to see with the two leagues helping and supporting each other in times of crisis. While James and many other NBA athletes express their opinions on the situation, the anxiety the basketball community faces with Griner is growing as the detainment prolongs.

LeBron James Brings On New Guests In Latest Episode Of ‘The Shop’

While James is known for his legendary basketball play and achievements, the all-time great forward well-rounds his legacy off the court by being an active investor in companies to build his portfolio.

Uninterrupted, the media company James and business partner Maverick Carter launched in Dec. 2014, features platforms for athletes to tell their own stories. One of those platforms being a show James hosts called ‘The Shop.’

With the next episode set to premiere on Friday, James brought in new guests to talk about their own journey and the current events on the Griner detainment in Russia. The guest lineup features Daniel Kaluuya, Marcus Rashford and Rashid Johnson along with James, Carter and business partner Paul Rivera.

