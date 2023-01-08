Lakers News: LeBron James Clarifies That Patience Isn’t Waning; Pleased With Five-Game Winning Streak

Although the Los Angeles Lakers earned a solid victory over the Sacramento Kings on the road on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back — the team’s fifth straight victory — the headlines on Sunday morning were on some postgame comments by LeBron James.

James has been making things loud and clear for the Lakers front office in recent weeks. Before turning 38, James said that he doesn’t want to spend the final years of his career playing on losing teams. With LeBron continuing to play as well as he has, he wants to compete for championships which makes all of the sense in the world.

The Lakers have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available to trade and with their recent improved play may be a move or two away from being legitimate contenders in a weak Western Conference.

With that being the case, James was again asked about the possibility of making roster upgrades ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline after the Lakers’ win in Sacramento. He made his most poignant statement on the subject yet, saying that ‘y’all know the the f— should be happening’ in regards to potential trades.

While it seems like James was sending another message to Rob Pelinka and the front office, he took to social media to clarify to Sam Amick of The Athletic that he is not concerned with roster moves and is happy with the Lakers’ recent play:

Hey Sam actually my patience isn’t waning. You make it sound like I’m frustrated when I’m really not. I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn’t the roster. That’s the reality of that conversation. And I said what I said with the https://t.co/NocLse0dVf — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 8, 2023

Upmost respect and calmness cause that’s the mood I’m in! Your welcome! 5 game winning streak. 😉👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 8, 2023

As the Lakers continue to try to rack up wins, it makes sense that James would walk back his comments a bit to not mess with the locker room chemistry. Even if LeBron wants moves to be made, they’re not happening right away and it’s still important for the Lakers to continue building off their recent momentum.

While it remains to be seen what the Lakers will do at the trade deadline, Pelinka said before the season that it was his responsibility to put the best possible team around James to be able to compete for another championship.

LeBron is doing his part on the court, keeping the Lakers afloat without Anthony Davis. With only a few assets at their disposal though, Pelinka will be cautious and wait for the right deal before pulling the trigger.

James reiterates focus is on winning, not breaking records

Even though LeBron James is on his way to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record and should in the next month and a half, he recently reiterated that his focus is on winning.

