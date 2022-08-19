Lakers News: LeBron James Co-Produces Netflix’s ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary About Team USA’s 2008 Olympic Gold

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ long list of accolades includes not one but two Olympic gold medals — even despite the crushing defeat with Team USA men’s basketball team at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Shortly after his rookie NBA season, James made the men’s basketball team for the 2004 Olympics that included the likes of Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan and Dwyane Wade. But the Manu Ginobili-led Argentina stunned the star-studded group in the semifinals, defeating the U.S. 89-81 — marking just the fourth time Team USA hadn’t won the tournament since 1936.

Four years later, James teamed up with Wade, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul, among others, to avenge the disappointing loss in Beijing. And they succeeded, winning all eight games, including a semifinal rematch with Argentina, to claim the gold medal — a victory that would earn them the name “Redeem Team.”

Now, Netflix is collaborating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on a documentary about the iconic 2008 group’s triumph: “The Redeem Team,” which will premiere on Oct. 7th.

“‘The Redeem Team’ represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about,” says Mark Parkman, the general manager of Olympic Channel Services. “This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came.”

“The Last Dance” director Jon Weinbach oversees the project, which is executive produced by James and Wade.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends, and future teammates,” Wade says. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball!

“I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

’The Redeem Team’ to showcase how Team USA’s 2008 Olympic gold set new standard for American basketball

The IOC’s Olympic Channel opened up never-before-seen archives for the documentary, including footage from the past 70 years of Olympic basketball. “The Redeem Team” will also include interviews with James, Wade, and Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The film will focus on the building of the 2008 Olympic gold medallists and their impact on American basketball.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!