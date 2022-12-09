Lakers News: LeBron James Compares Himself To Tom Brady Saying Sole Focus Remains On Winning Championships

As long as the Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the goal will be to win championships. This has been the case since LeBron joined the franchise in 2018, but despite accomplishing that goal in 2020, there have still been some questions about whether or not that is still the case.

With James now in his 20th NBA season, his businesses off the court thriving, and his family happy in Los Angeles, there are some who feel he is simply riding out these couple of years until he has the chance to play in the NBA with his son, which he has been open about being a goal of his. But LeBron insists he is still playing for that ultimate goal.

According to Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, James re-iterated that he is still playing at a high level and is playing for championships, similar to Tom Brady in the NFL:

“I’m still playing at an extremely high level,” he said. “I’m not out there to f—- around. What would I do that for? Me and (Tom) Brady. We’re the same people. We out there for championships.”

The comparison to Brady is pretty spot on as, much like the Lakers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling mightily this season in their quest to bring their aging superstar one last championship. The difference between the Lakers and Buccaneers is that there is still plenty of time for L.A. to make a couple moves to increase their chances.

The roster as currently constructed is not a championship contender even with Davis playing at an unreal level, and the improvement of the role players. But the front office does have a couple of pieces they could put together to swing a trade and bring in a player or two who could help LeBron reach that goal.

What James is doing at this stage of his career is simply unheard of. He is averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists and if he and Davis can stay healthy and continue to produce at this level, the Lakers will have a chance at competing as long as they put the right pieces around them.

Davis also says sole focus in on championships

It seems that the Lakers’ two biggest stars have the same mindset moving forward. Davis was recently asked about his goals for the season and the only one he gave was to win the championship.

