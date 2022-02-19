Lakers News: LeBron James Confirms He Will Team Up With Son Bronny Before Retiring

The LeBron James era in L.A. will soon enter its crucial phase, as the forward All-Star’s contract with the Los Angeles Lakers will expire at the end of 2022-23.

The future of James’ son, Bronny, could be one of the deciding factors in determining whether the four-time NBA champion’s journey with the Lakers will go beyond 2023. The 37-year-old forward has repeatedly said he’s been thinking of teaming up with the Sierra Nevada guard in the future.

James’ current contract also appears to align with Bronny’s draft eligibility in case the NBA decides to abolish its rule that prevents young players from joining the league straight after high school. As of now, James’ oldest son will become draft-eligible in 2024 at the soonest.

Regardless of the timeframe, the Lakers superstar said he will do everything he can to play with Bronny before he retires, per The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd:

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

James’ future in Los Angeles has become a talking point recently. First, he appeared at odds with the Lakers amid the franchise’s inactivity on the trade market.

James has also made several eye-catching comments, including words of praise for general managers of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

James says ‘door’s not closed’ on Cavaliers reunion

During the All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, OH, James dropped the biggest hint to date he could in fact leave the Lakers to reunite with the Cavaliers again.

Although he claimed he didn’t know what his future holds, the forward said “the door’s not closed” on a comeback to the team with which he started his career back in 2003.

