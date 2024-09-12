Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates A’Ja Wilson After Breaking WNBA Scoring Record

Las Vegas aces star A’Ja Wilson has been on a LeBron James-like run in recent years, dominating the WNBA in every facet while racking up awards, accolades and championships along the way.

This season may be Wilson’s best as she is on her way to a unanimous MVP while having the Aces in the title mix once again.

Wednesday night was a special one for Wilson as she broke the single-season WNBA scoring record. Her pull-up jumper with 26.4 seconds left in the first half gave her 941 points on the season, which is two more than Jewell Loyd’s previous record of 939 set just a year ago. Wilson finished the game with 27 points and is now just 44 points away from becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 in a single season.

One person who has taken notice of the season Wilson is having is the Los Angeles Lakers star himself. James took to social media early Thursday morning to congratulate Wilson for her latest accomplishment:

STRAIGHT 🪣’s!!! CONGRATULATIONS SIS! Love to see it!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🫡🤎 https://t.co/iqKILkH2yv — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2024

The Aces have four regular season games left, which means Wilson only needs to average 11 per game to get to 1,000 total points. That shouldn’t be a problem as she is averaging 27.3 points on the season while shooting 52.1% shooting from the field, which are both on track to be the highest single-season averages in WNBA history.

James knows a thing or two about records and awards as the four-time MVP is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. His longevity is unmatched, heading into his 22nd NBA season and seventh with the Lakers.

He and Wilson had a chance to get closer while representing their country and leading their respective teams at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Both have arguments to be considered the greatest of all-time in their sports, and there clearly is a mutual respect between the two legends of the game.

A’Ja Wilson channeled Kobe Bryant during 2024 Olympics

Similar to LeBron James, A’Ja Wilson led the way for the women’s USA Basketball team during their gold medal run in the 2024 Olympics.

It didn’t come easy though, and Wilson revealed that she channeled another Lakers legend in Kobe Bryant when things got tough for her and her teammates.

She remembered a famous quote of Bryant’s that said “Rest in the end, not the middle,” and used that to inspire herself during the gold medal game against France.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!