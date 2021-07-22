Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo For Winning NBA Championship

The 2020-21 season has officially come to an end with the Milwaukee Bucks taking home the NBA Championship after a thrilling six-game series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns were able to take a 2-0 series lead thanks to their backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, but the Bucks roared back after Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off a knee injury that he sufferd in the Eastern Conference Finals. Antetokounmpo was not at 100 percent in Game 1, but immediately bounced back and looked like his MVP self from Games 2 through 6.

In Game 6, Antetokounmpo turned in one of the greatest Finals performances in NBA history as he recorded 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. The two-time MVP dominated the game from start to finish, overpowering a smaller Suns frontcourt and getting nearly anything he wanted in the painted area. Defensively, Antetokounmpo was everywhere as he switched on to the Phoenix perimeter players while also defending the rim.

For his efforts, Antetokounmpo was voted the 2021 Finals MVP and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James congratulated the Greek Freak on his championship and award, via his personal Twitter account:

Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

James and Antetokounmpo are two of the league’s most high-profile stars and the two have previously acknowledged one another as great players. It should come as no surprise that James would praise Antetokounmpo for his Finals win because the 36-year-old knows better than anyone how hard it is to win an NBA Championship.

James was actually in the building for Game 5 where he got to see Antetokounmpo up close, which the Bucks star later admitted was crazy. Although James was there to support Chris Paul, even he had to be impressed with Antetokounmpo and what he was able to do out on the floor.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks get to deservedly celebrate the franchise’s first title in fifty years, but hopefully it is the Lakers that are back on top next year.

James wants to finish career with Lakers

A Finals matchup between the Lakers and Bucks would be amazing and it could happen given how good the two teams are projected to be for the foreseeable future. Antetokounmpo signed a super-max extension that ties him to Milwaukee for the next five years, while James has expressed his desire to remain with the Purple and Gold until he retires. Hopefully, the two superstars get a chance to meet on the NBA’s biggest stage because that would be a sight to see.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!