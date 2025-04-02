Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Carmelo Anthony On Hall Of Fame Election

If anyone needs more proof just how ridiculous it is that LeBron James is still performing at this level for the Los Angeles Lakers, look no further than the fact that his 2003 NBA Draft classmates are not only all retired, but are also now eligible for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And one of his closest friends, Carmelo Anthony, is set to be in the 2025 class.

News has begun to come down that the 10-time All-Star who actually spent his final NBA season as LeBron’s teammate on the Lakers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025. It’s a well deserved honor for Anthony, who was one of the best pure scorers of this recent generation and accomplished a lot throughout his 19-year career.

And of course LeBron made sure to congratulate Anthony, taking to social media to offer his praise and congrats to the newest enshrinee:

Anthony was an immediate impact player from the moment he came into the NBA, leading the Denver Nuggets from just 17 wins to 43 and a playoff appearance in his rookie year and eventually to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2009. He hit his peak after being traded to his hometown New York Knicks in 2011, winning a scoring title in 2013 and helping bring the Knicks back to being a perennial playoff team after years of struggling in the early 2000s.

Overall, Anthony was an All-NBA selection six times in his career in addition to his 10 All-Star selections and averaged 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. He is also a college basketball legend having led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship, winning Final Four Most Outstanding Player and being a consensus All-American in his lone collegiate season.

Anthony and James, along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, were always an extremely close friend group, referred to by many as the ‘Banana Boat Crew,’ and they are constantly sharing stories of each other both on the court as well as off it during the many vacations they all took together. LeBron making sure the entire world sees his congratulations to Carmelo is no surprise and one day, if James ever retires, the same will come to him.

LeBron James says Lakers must play with urgency down the stretch

Unlike his Hall of Fame friends, LeBron James is still playing and pushing this Lakers team down the stretch of the regular season. With the Lakers fighting for playoff positioning, LeBron had an obvious answer as to what his team must do to reach their goals ultimately.

“Urgency and playing with urgency,” James said. “We know that. We got a lot of playoff experience in this locker room, but we all know that one play here and one play there can be the difference between winning a playoff series and not. We have to have more urgency, playing with physicality and holding each other accountable. That’s most important.”

