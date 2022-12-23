Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Dwyane Wade On 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Nomination

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has had his fair share of legendary co-stars since coming to the league in 2003.

However, his time with the Miami Heat will be remembered as arguably his most dominant stretch as he took them to four consecutive NBA Finals and captured the championship twice. James was named the Finals MVP in 2012 and 2013, but he had plenty of help with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh backing him up.

The King’s fit next to Wade was questionable at first, but the pair eventually made it work once the latter ceded most of the ball handling and playmaking to James. However, Wade more than held his own as a secondary scorer who thrived playing off ball next to James.

The two stars were close on and off the court, and to this day still remain best friends. When the news broke that Wade was nominated for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2023, James was one of the first people to congratulate him on his Twitter account:

Congrats to my brother @DwyaneWade on being on the eligible candidate HOF list!! I mean he ain't no candidate, he's IN!!!!! Hahaha! 🫡🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2022

Wade is a lock to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as he boasts an extensive resume that features three NBA Championships and one Finals MVP nod. Aside from his championship success, he was also a 13-time All-Star, made eight All-NBA teams and was the 2009 NBA scoring champion.

The former shooting guard was a blur in the open court which eventually led to his nickname of “Flash” given to him by former Heat center Shaquille O’Neal. In his youth, Wade was able to speed up the court and finish at the rim with a variety of dunks and layups. As he got older, Wade leaned more on his jumper that he worked on throughout the years and eventually became a threat at all three levels.

Wade is joined by several fellow legends like Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol who also seem bound for the Hall of Fame. It’s an exciting group for 2023 and it’ll be fun to see Wade and the others get their moment.

Pau Gasol humbled and excited for jersey retirement

It’s a special year for Gasol because not only was he nominated for the Class of 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame, but he is also seeing his jersey with the Los Angeles Lakers go into the rafters. Gasol helped lead the Lakers to two titles during his time in Los Angeles and he is looking forward to the event later in 2023.

