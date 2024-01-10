Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On Contract Extension

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was signing a historic contract extension — reportedly valued at eight years, $120 million — that would make him one of the highest paid head coaches in pro American sports. Spoelstra rose to fame as a head coach when he first took over for Miami during LeBron James’ tenure.

Even though James is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and it has been nearly 10 years since he left the Heat, the two continue to have a close bond from their two championships and four NBA Finals appearances in four seasons. Since James’ departure, Spoelstra has proved himself to be an elite coach in all phases, taking the Heat to the Finals in both 2020 and 2023 despite being low seeds in both campaigns.

So when the news broke of Spoelstra’s lucrative extension, none other than James was ready to congratulate him for his well-earned contract:

Worth Every Single Cent of that contract!!! Congrats Spo!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🫡 https://t.co/ETFBnAZGqA — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 10, 2024

There is no denying that Spoelstra is worth just about any figure the Heat could offer him. He is not only one of the best coaches in the league today, but there is a growing argument that he is one of the best coaches in league history.

Spoelstra has consistently found ways to maximize underscouted players while expertly managing superstar personalities and innovating with his offensive and defensive schemes. There is a reason “Heat Culture” has prevailed so powerfully over the years.

And James, who at one time reportedly wanted Spoelstra out when he arrived in Miami, ended up having a remarkable relationship with the Heat head coach. And now, James can enjoy Spoelstra’s massive success as he becomes one of the highest paid head coaches there is.

LeBron James credits Tyronn Lue for Clippers turnaround

Another head coach that James has forged an incredible relationship with is his former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue. Both found their way to L.A., James with the Lakers and Lue with the L.A. Clippers, in the years since. And Lue has had huge success with an organization that has not seen much of that in their history.

He helped lead the Clippers to their first ever conference finals. And he received praise from James as well for the way he helped turn them around this season.

“They’ve looked great,” the Lakers star said after the three-point win. “You say it’s the James Harden Clippers? Nah, it’s the Ty Lue Clippers. I know Ty Lue very well. It don’t take Ty Lue long to make sure shit get right. It took him five games, and they’ve been cooking since.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!