Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates JR Smith On Becoming Student-Athlete

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not only one of the NBA’s best leaders, but also a beloved and respected teammate.

Throughout his career, James has played a wide variety of players with different personalities and traits yet he has managed to make it all work year after year. For example, former teammate JaVale McGee revealed that he enjoyed playing with James more than Stephen Curry, which is a mild shock considering that Curry is held in high regard as well.

During his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James was able to lead the franchise to its first-ever NBA Championship in 2016, overcoming a 3-1 deficit against Curry and the Golden State Warriors. One of the key contributors in that Finals run was JR Smith, who was a reliable outside shooter and credible defender. James and Smith were later reunited on the Lakers when the team signed Smith to play for them in the Orlando Bubble, playing a small role en route to his second NBA ring.

Although Smith is no longer in the NBA, he still made headlines when the NCAA cleared him to play collegiate golf for the NC A&T Aggies. James made sure to congratulate his former teammate, via his personal Twitter:

So happy and proud of you my brother @TheRealJRSmith!!!! Love you kid! Best of luck you student/athlete 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾👑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 GO AGGIES ⛳️ TEAM https://t.co/3OJr6nnzGo — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2021

Smith had previously enrolled into the university to pursue a degree in liberal studies and now gets a chance to play college sports for the first time in his life. Smith opted to go directly to the NBA back in 2004, making him one of the last individuals who skipped the college route.

The former shooting guard has been an avid golfer for 12 years now and it should be interesting to see him hitting drives on the fairway versus hitting shots from beyond the arc.

Cade Cunningham believes LeBron James is the GOAT

Entering Year 19, James will be going up against a new crop of players that grew up watching him ascend in the NBA. One of those players will be fellow No. 1 overall selection Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham was not born during Michael Jordan’s heyday in the league, so it was no surprise when the Detroit Piston called James the GOAT over Jordan himself.

