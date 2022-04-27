Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates JR Smith On Earning North Carolina A&T’s Academic Athlete Of The Year Title
LeBron James, JR Smith
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Author

JR Smith’s time in the NBA effectively ended after he won the 2020 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers — but his sports career has been far from over since then.

Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T State to pursue a degree in liberal studies and play collegiate golf. Although the 36-year-old earned over $90 million during his NBA career and won two NBA titles, he was cleared to play for the Aggies’ golf team thanks to the NCAA’s two-sports rule and recent changes to NIL regulations.

And the former guard seems to excel both athletically and academically in his first year of higher education. Smith won North Carolina’s Academic Athlete of the Year award after finishing with a 4.0 GPA.

His success didn’t escape LeBron James’ attention. James took to Twitter to congratulate his former Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers teammate on the achievement:

Smith also took to Twitter to open up about his fears and how he has been able to overcome them:

James has been publicly rooting for Smith ever since he became a student-athlete last summer. “Go Aggies golf team,” he wrote on Twitter after the NCAA officially ruled his former teammate eligible to play the sport at the collegiate level.

Recently, Smith signed a sponsorship deal with Lululemon, becoming the apparel brand’s golf ambassador. His college accolades come 18 years after he jumped from high school straight to the 2004 NBA Draft.

Lakers will do ‘everything they can’ to keep 2027 & 2029 first-round picks amid Russell Westbrook negotiations

On the NBA draft front, the Lakers will reportedly do what they can to keep their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks despite their hopes of offloading Russell Westbrook’s contract in the summer.

However, L.A. might still eventually give up one of their first-rounders if that turns out to be the best option to part ways with Westbrook and improve the roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Magic-johnson-4

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Narrows Search To ‘Five Or Six Candidates’ For Backup PG

The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for a formidable backup at the point guard position…
How The Nfl’s Return To Los Angeles Will Impact The Lakers

Lakers News: Jim Buss Steps Down As Trustee

The drama hanging over the Los Angeles Lakers franchise finally appears to be over. It seemed like things could be dragging on…

Steve Nash Vitamin Water Commercial Circa 2009: I’m Just Like You, Only Better

Since Steve Nash is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers I…
Game Recap: Lakers Turnovers Lead To Blowout Loss Vs. Wizards

Lakers Video: D’Angelo Russell Motion Captures For NBA 2K17

With the NBA season just around the corner, 2K Sports is set to release its new video game, NBA 2K17, on Sept. 20…