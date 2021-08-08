Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Kevin Durant, Team USA Basketball On Winning Gold In Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics did not get off to the best start for Team USA men’s basketball as after dropping a pair of exhibition games, they then lost their first pool play game of the tournament against France.

Led by Kevin Durant though, they were able to bounce back from there and win five straight games to bring home the gold medal for a fourth straight Olympic games.

Included in those five wins were close games against Austalia and France, the first of which was in the semifinals and then the second in the gold medal game.

Among those to congratulate the USA men’s team after they beat France was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took to social media to show love to Durant and the rest of the team, who were drinking his tequila Lobos 1707:

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics marked the second straight games that James did not play in for Team USA. He did play in both 2008 and 2012, however, bringing home gold both times in convincing fashion.

This year’s team received a lot of criticism for the way they started out, losing a pair of exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia. With the Olympics taking place just after the conclusion of the NBA season, a lot of USA’s best players like James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard opted to sit out.

Many questioned if USA still had enough talent to win it all, and although it wasn’t easy, they ultimately were able to do so.

Former Lakers center JaVale McGee was on the team and won his first gold medal, joining his mom Pamela as the only mother-son basketball duo to each win gold at the Olympics.

James congraultes Vogel on extension

James has been in a congratulating mood as of late as he also took to social media to show love to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who signed a contract extension.

If the Lakers are gonna get back into championship contention in 2021-22, it will largely be up to both Vogel and James’ leadership to make it happen.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!