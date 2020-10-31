Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Mookie Betts, Dodgers On World Series Win

Just weeks after LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship and first in 10 years, Mookie Betts helped the L.A. Dodgers secure their first World Series win in since 1988, making it the franchise’s seventh title.

While Corey Seager took home the National League Championship Series and World Series MVP awards, Betts had a significant role leading the team both on and off the field. His ability to impact games in multiple facets drew comparisons to what James does for the Lakers.

Following the Lakers championship, James became a wholehearted Dodgers fan, tweeting during World Series games and shouting out the Dodgers each step of the way. When the Dodgers completed their World Series run, James was one of the first to advocate for a joint parade with the two L.A. champions.

In the days after the Dodgers win, James took to Instagram twice to celebrate the whole team, and specifically Betts, for their hard work during the 2020 season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG5QYz1g4k-/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG314YsAWMR/

While James is not a lifelong Dodgers fan, it is incredible to see him so committed to the city of L.A., a place he has clearly grown to love during his entire career and his two seasons with the Lakers.

With the expectation that Anthony Davis is re-signing with L.A., it’s possible James, Davis and Betts will be leading the city to more wins in the future.

James partnering with Dodgers to make stadium a polling place

Within the confines of the sport, James has done a lot to support the Dodgers during his time in L.A. And now, he’s found a way to make an impact in the city off the court.

James partnered with the Dodgers to help convert Dodger Stadium into a polling place for the 2020 general election, a plan he also set into motion with the Staples Center via his “More than a Vote” initiative.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!