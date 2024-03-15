Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Rams’ Aaron Donald On Retirement

Although Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a legend on the basketball court, he also has an appreciation for other athletes in different sports.

For example, James is an avid football fan and has commented on numerous occasions about NFL news and games. Since coming to Los Angeles, James has been a frequent guest at SoFi Stadium to take in the Los Angeles Rams, who are back on the way up after a successful 2023 NFL season.

Rams players have also shown James and the Lakers love as several of them have been courtside to watch the purple and gold in action at Crypto.com Arena. Chief among James’ visitors is Aaron Donald, who made an appearance at a game following the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donald announced his retirement Friday morning, much to the surprise of the NFL and fans across the nation. When the news broke, James congratulated Donald on his career, via his personal X account:

FACTS!!! Congratulations 9️⃣9️⃣!! Was an absolute pleasure to watch you dominate! 🫡 CHAMP https://t.co/x6kKPKtLml — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 15, 2024

James was highly effusive of Donald when he saw the star defensive tackle at a game, acknowledging him as the best defensive player he’s seen play. Like James, Donald was a physical specimen compared to his peers and set the standard for what it means to be a great defensive player in the NFL.

Donald has mulled retirement for several years now and finally decided it was time for him to hang his cleats up after 10 seasons with the Rams. His resume is beyond impressive as he has a Super Bowl ring to go along with three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was also named to the Pro Bowl 10 times and was a First-Team All-Pro eight times.

There’s no doubt that Donald would have been able to play at a high level for several more years, but the star is choosing to go out on his own terms. It’s not often that athletes retire near the peak of their powers, but Donald clearly has other priorities that he’d like to pursue after football.

It’s a sad day for Los Angeles sports as Donald was one of the best athletes in the city and the Rams organization will surely miss him.

LeBron James breaking scoring record ranked as top sports moment

LeBron James is no stranger to greatness as he’s broken several long-standing NBA records. James became the league’s all-time leading scorer last season and it ranked as the top sports moment of 2023 at Los Angeles Sports Awards.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!