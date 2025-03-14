Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Stephen Curry On 4,000 Career 3-Pointers

Without a doubt the two premier superstars of this generation of NBA basketball are Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. Both have won multiple championships and transcended sports while setting record after record throughout their NBA careers.

LeBron has done plenty in recent years with the Lakers including becoming the first player to ever reach 50,000 career points regular season and playoffs combined. Now, Curry has set another record himself that will take a long time for anyone else to reach as he made his 4,000th career 3-pointer in the Warriors’ win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

And James took to social media to congratulate Curry on the accomplishment. The Lakers superstar called it crazy to reach that mark while also referring to Curry as his brother:

🧑🏽‍🍳 4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2025

What began as a rivalry between the game’s premier superstars has turned into a brotherhood over the years. The two will still go to battle any time they step foot on the court, but there is a great level of respect between LeBron and Curry and an appreciation for what each has brought to the game. That relationship only grew last summer as the two led Team USA to a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris.

Curry is nearly 900 3-pointers ahead of James Harden who has the second-most 3-pointers of all-time. The Warriors superstar has truly changed the way the game is played and is clearly the greatest shooter in NBA history. He and James are true game-changers and each recognizes just how special the other is.

With both the Lakers and Warriors among the top-6 in the West there remains a chance that these two could meet once again in the playoffs in which would undoubtedly be another must-watch series between two all-time greats.

Lakers’ LeBron James returns to L.A. & progressing well from groin injury

Of course LeBron James is currently out while recovering from a left groin strain and the forward recently returned to Los Angeles to continue treatment as the Lakers finish up their four-game road trip.

The report noted that LeBron is progressing well from the injury though it remains unclear when he will return to the court. The Lakers have gone 0-3 on their road trip so far with LeBron as well as fellow frontcourt starters Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes sitting out.

