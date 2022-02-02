Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Tom Brady On Retirement

In this new age of sports, stars have shown an ability to play at the highest levels well past their physical primes.

LeBron James is perhaps the prime example of this as he has remained near the top of the NBA ranks despite being in Year 19 of his illustrious career. At 37 years old, James has shown few signs of slowing down and would be in the running for MVP if the Los Angeles Lakers did not have such a poor record during the 2021-22 season.

One athlete who shares James’ prolonged success is Tom Brady. Brady, widely regarded as the greatest NFL player ever, showed he could still win after leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, capturing his seventh Super Bowl championship last year.

However, Brady recently announced he was retiring from the NFL and James made sure to congratulate the quarterback.

LeBron congratulated Tom Brady on his retirement: pic.twitter.com/kjnY6wPMzG — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) February 1, 2022

This is not the first time James has shouted out Brady, congratulating him last year after the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. As generational athletes, James and Brady have overseen decades of winning and there are only a few athletes who can relate to their experiences as leaders in their respective sports.

For someone like James, there are very few basketball players who can match his accomplishments so it is only natural that he would look to someone like Brady for inspiration and motivation. What the two have done in their careers is unprecedented and something that fans should appreciate no matter what teams or players they root for.

While Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats for good, James is still on a quest to turn the Lakers’ season around and lead them to their 19th championship. It is a tall task, but not impossible for someone like James.

LeBron James could possibly miss more games

While James has done his best to keep the Los Angeles afloat, the star was recently sidelined due left knee soreness. After missing three games on their road trip, James will likely miss Wednesday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers and beyond as the injury continues to linger.

