Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates USMNT For Advancing To World Cup Round Of 16

Basketball season may be in full swing, but the entire globe is currently locked into the 2022 World Cup. There is no more popular sport in the world than soccer and the national pride it brings out around the world is truly a site to behold. Even those who may not follow the sport regularly tune in and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one who is watching closely.

The United States faced a win-or-go-home scenario on Tuesday after consecutive draws to start the tournament. USA needed to defeat Iran or their bid would end in the group stage, but star player Christian Pulisic came through with a huge goal to give the United States a 1-0 victory, pushing them to the knockout stage.

Following the huge victory, James took to Twitter to congratulate the men’s national soccer team on their victory and advancing to the World Cup Round of 16:

@USMNT CONGRATS MEN on advancing!! Keep going!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 🇺🇸 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2022

It is always great to see star athletes from other sports supporting each other, especially in world competitions like this. LeBron has represented his country numerous times in different competitions around the world so he fully understands the pride and joy that comes with success in these situations.

The road now becomes even tougher for the United States as they enter the knockout stage where every game could be their last. Finishing second in Group B, the USA will face the winner of Group A, the Netherlands, who are eighth in the FIFA rankings and boast stars such as 2019 Ballon d’Or runner-up Virgil Van Djik as well as Cody Gakpo, who is tied for the most goals in the World Cup so far with three.

It will not be an easy road for the United States to advance, but the team is undoubtedly confident that they can make a run and shock the world. When they take the pitch for that matchup with the Dutch, a lot of eyes will be on them and James will be among them.

LeBron James gives Pacers credit for fighting back to take game vs. Lakers

As far as LeBron’s basketball season is going, the Lakers’ last contest is likely one that he and the rest of the team want to forget as they blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana Pacers. After the contest, LeBron gave credit to the Pacers for the fight that they showed in coming back.

“They kept fighting and kept pushing. [Tyrese] Halliburton is a really, really dynamic point guard. Really good and cerebral out there. They took the game from us, so you give them credit.”

The Lakers seemed to be building some momentum before this crushing loss so there is still the chance that they can bounce back and they will need to do so as a huge six-game road trip is looming.

