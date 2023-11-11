Lakers News: LeBron James Continues To Pass To Cam Reddish Because Of Trust He Has In Him

LeBron James, Cam Reddish and the Los Angeles Lakers were the subject of a lot of criticism after a recent loss to the Miami Heat.

Trailing by one point in the final seconds of the game, James drove to the basket and drew a double team, allowing him to kick it out to an open Reddish for the game-winning corner 3-pointer.

Unfortunately, Reddish was not able to convert and the Lakers would go on to lose the game. This led to many people questioning LeBron’s decision-making, kicking it out to an open role player that has been struggling as opposed to going one-on-two and trying to get a shot up himself. This has been a theme throughout James’ career as he has always said he will make the right basketball play instead of forcing up a bad shot.

James and Reddish got a chance at redemption on Friday night with the latter hitting a couple of big 3-pointers late in the come-from-behind victory over the Phoenix Suns. With a little over a minute to go, LeBron similarly drove down the lane and hit a wide-open Reddish for the triple that wound up being the dagger.

In his postgame interview with Lisa Salters on ESPN, James called out the people who criticized him for making the right basketball play in the loss to the Heat and credited Reddish for knocking it down this time:

"I trust my teammate.” LeBron has all the confidence in Cam Reddish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SNUtpw56JG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 11, 2023

“To all the naysayers and basketball savants that don’t know nothing about basketball telling me I should’ve shot that shot in Miami instead of passing to Cam Reddish, well I did the same thing tonight because I trust my teammates and I make the right play every single time. Game ball goes to Cam Reddish, for sure.”

In his postgame press conference, James went on to elaborate on why he has so much trust in Reddish, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Because I know how talented his is. I just think he’s had a rough couple years to his career. He’s been a few places and hasn’t made the mark that he thought that he would make with his ability. So obviously I was kind of surprised that we was able to get him this summer. Once I saw that he was gonna be a part of our team and things of that nature and he was gonna be around, it’s my job to instill confidence and instill a sense of I don’t know, a care factor in him and some of the other young guys as well. It’s more than just basketball for me when I have the opportunity to be around guys that are trying to make a mark in this league. Can’t tell you exactly what I told Cam before the season started, I can probably tell you to the side, it’s not for everybody, but you’ll truly understand what I’m talking about.”

As a former lottery pick trying to find his way in the NBA, having a legend like James instill confidence in him will only do wonders for Reddish’s career.

And although he was disappointed to not come through for his team in Miami, it had to have felt good to bounce back and make big shots to earn a win in Phoenix. Reddish has a lot of potential and the fact that James continues to pass the ball to him shows that he truly believes in the 24-year-old.

James’ shin feeling sore after win over Suns

James’ status moving forward will be something to keep an eye on after he hurt his shin in the win over the Suns. LeBron was able to finish the game and was spectacular for L.A. but after admitted that he was feeling sore.

