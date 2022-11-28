Lakers News: LeBron James Credits Hard Work For Lights Out Shooting Performance Against Spurs

The first two road wins of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers came against the San Antonio Spurs this past week. While Anthony Davis continued his stellar performance in Friday’s win, LeBron James had his turn at domination on Saturday by becoming the oldest player in league history to score 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and seven 3-pointers.

James, who has been improving his perimeter shooting the past couple seasons, had a breakthrough game after coming off an adductor strain that sidelined him for five contests.

Before the injury, James struggled to get going from deep although he broke out on Sunday night with 39 points, shooting 7-of-12 from 3 and 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

When asked about what he would attribute his amazing shooting accuracy to, the four-time NBA champion kept it simple by just talking about the work he has been putting in, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just work, that’s all,” James said. “Like I said, you guys asked me earlier about that in the season, and I said that there is nothing that bothers me, because I put the work in. It will pay off. So, I’ve just been working on my craft and the details and it paid off for me tonight.”

If James can keep up this type of play, the Lakers faithful can only imagine what the team will look like with the superstar duo of LeBron and Davis playing at a championship level like the 2019-20 season.

The upcoming early December schedule does not look favorable for the Lakers, but as the team continues to find its collective rhythm, and James doing his thing alongside Davis, there is no counting out the Purple and Gold.

Ham calls Beverley’s three-game suspension ‘unfortunate’

After Patrick Beverley was suspended three-games by the NBA league office for shoving Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton from behind, the Lakers have had to adjust their rotation until he returns.

While a suspension was expected, three games seemed a bit excessive although his prior history played a factor in that. While Lakers head coach Darvin Ham called the suspension ‘unfortunate,’ he did add that he respects the NBA’s decision.

As the Lakers continue to gear up for the last games in the month of November, Ham just wants Beverley to remain healthy and ready to go when his suspension is cleared by the NBA.

