Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Special’ Museum Opening In Hometown Of Akron

In LeBron James’ latest return to Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar was able to help his team come away with a six-point victory over the Cavaliers. But despite not having his best game on the court, there was a major milestone off of it as LeBron James’ Home Court, a museum showcasing the life of LeBron, opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The museum is located at House Three Thirty, just a couple of minutes away from LeBron’s high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary and features a re-creation of the apartment James and his mother Gloria lived in while growing up.

When thinking about the museum, the Lakers star would credit his mother for saving everything of his while growing up, and thinks it’s cool that he is able to continue to highlight his community, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think it’s special in the sense of, for my community, for my foundation and then the people that’s followed me along my journey to get an opportunity to feel a part of it, good to see. I used to get on my mom a lot about saving everything since I started first playing sports and she kinda threw it back in face when the stuff was being prepared down at the museum because a lot of stuff in there is because of the stuff that she saved and that’s pretty cool, it’s pretty awesome to see. “When they was going through everything and my mom had trophies from like my first basketball game ever, my first football game ever and she got trophies from when I won MVP when I was nine years old and that’s pretty cool and that I hadn’t seen in years. I didn’t even know she still had it. “I think it’s pretty cool that I’ve been able to do some things in my life to be able to bring back to my community, continue to highlight my community and make my community a place where people wanna visit, wanna see and wanna be proud of it. I’m definitely proud of the fact that my foundation has been able to do some great things. It’s just one of the things that we can all be proud of for sure, for my hometown.”

And while they were in town, the entire Lakers team would visit LeBron James’ Home Court as well as his I Promise School, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

LeBron James and the Lakers visited the I Promise School and House Three Thirty today and walked through his new museum, LeBron James’ Home Court. pic.twitter.com/2nxIG6M0Jv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 26, 2023

On and off the court, LeBron James has lived a life that is worth documenting and remembering and now thanks to this museum anyone can look and see how he grew up and reflect on everything that he has accomplished.

LeBron James discusses how Lakers can get more consistency from Anthony Davis

While James didn’t have his best game in Cleveland, the same can’t be said for Anthony Davis, who was dominant in the Lakers’ road win. Davis’ performance again led some to call for this level of play every night and LeBron discussed what he believes will help accomplish that.

The Lakers star put much of the onus on himself and the team’s other creators looking to find Davis on a regular basis and feeding him the ball. LeBron said there are plays that can be called to get Davis touches and even if he isn’t shooting every time, it benefits the team as a whole for him to touch the ball regularly.

