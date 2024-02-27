Lakers News: LeBron James Criticizes Media Coverage Of Bronny In Now-Deleted Tweets

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is adding to his greatness as his career winds down as it seems like his accolades are growing with every game. In his 21st season, one of the last things left to accomplish in his career is playing with his son Bronny.

After a health scare this summer, Bronny, fortunately, was able to take the floor once again as a freshman with the USC Trojans. It remains to be seen whether he will be a one-and-done, but the next step is getting drafted.

In 19 games with the Trojans, Bronny is averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 37.1% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range. His play thus far resulted in him falling further in mock drafts with some even projecting him to go undrafted. With Bronny getting off to a slow start due to his health issues, most evaluators believe it would make sense for him to return to college for another year.

One person who took exception with that though is LeBron, who criticized this media coverage surrounding his son in now-deleted social media posts, via Bleacher Report:

LeBron chimes in on Bronny's critics and mock draft placing pic.twitter.com/74DwLSpJsN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2024

LeBron’s fatherly instincts kicked in with these posts as Bronny has been through a lot in the past few months, which is understandable given the tremendous amount of pressure and attention he has put on him at a young age.

It is worth noting though that LeBron is responsible for putting some of the pressure on Bronny by saying for years that he wants to play with him in the NBA. He also recently said that Bronny is good enough to play for the Lakers right now, so even if LeBron wants the pundits to understandably let Bronny’s season play out, he is guilty of doing premature evaluating as well.

Regardless, as Bronny continues to work his way back into game shape and get comfortable being back on the court, he will likely get an NBA opportunity whether it be this summer or later in the future.. Sadly, this outside pressure can continue to mount once he gets to the NBA and it is something worth monitoring as time passes.

LeBron James says Bronny James’ draft decision is ‘up to him’

LeBron James is insanely supportive of all his kids and of course was there every step of the way for Bronny as he recovered from his cardiac arrest.

Now as the NBA Draft inches closer, LeBron says that Bronny’s decision to declare of go back to college is up to him as it remains to be seen what path he will take.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!