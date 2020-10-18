Lakers News: LeBron James, Danny Green Join Rare Group Of Players

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to win NBA Finals MVP with three different franchises, but that wasn’t the only history he made.

Winning a championship with three different teams is something only four players have ever done, with two of those coming in this year’s Lakers title. James and Danny Green joined Robert Horry and John Salley as the only players to win a championship with three different franchises.

Coincidentally, James and Green each have championships over the other. LeBron went back-to-back with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, with the latter coming over the San Antonio Spurs and a young Green.

He and the Spurs would get their revenge the following season, which marked Green’s first championship. James also won in Cleveland in 2016, while Green would get his second ring last season with the Toronto Raptors.

In further showing how dominant the Lakers’ franchise is as a whole, both Horry and Salley also won championships with the Lakers as part of their run.

Horry won three straight with the Lakers between 2000-2002, while previously winning a pair with in 1994 and 1995 and two more with the Spurs in 2005 and 2007.

Salley actually came out of retirement to win his last ring with the Lakers in 2000. Before then he won a pair of championships with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990 and one with the Chicago Bulls in 1996.

This era of the NBA is much different than previous ones as player movement and empowerment is at an all-time high. LeBron is different than the other three on the list who are role players, but in the end this shows that these players are all about winning.

Frank Vogel calls LeBron best player of ‘basketball universe’

James’ latest championship gave his supporters even more of a case in the ongoing argument over who is the greatest player in NBA history. Though for Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, there isn’t any discussion.

“He’s the greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen, and if you think you know, you don’t know,” Vogel said. “Until you’re around him every day, you’re coaching him, you’re seeing his mind, you’re seeing his adjustments, seeing the way he leads the group. You think you know, you don’t know.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!