Lakers News: LeBron James & Darvin Ham Send Condolences To UNLV Shooting Victims

Unfortunately, before the Los Angeles Lakers could kick off their In-Season Tournament semifinal in Las Vegas, the city was struck with tragedy as a gunman killed three people on the campus of UNLV. For LeBron James and head coach Darvin Ham, both of whom grew up in rough neighborhoods, the topic of gun violence is a sensitive one.

Prior to the Lakers taking on the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron would give his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“Yeah, my brother from back home texted me and told me to be safe out here because he heard about the shooting at UNLV,” LeBron said. “First of all, I don’t know, was there any casualties or — first of all, my condolences go to the families that lost loved ones, families and friends and everything.”

The Lakers superstar would then go into the gun violence topic and voice his frustrations at the lack of changes being made despite so many tragedies. “It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America,” James continued. “I think it’s such a longer conversation, but we keep dealing with the same story, this same conversation everybody single time it happens, and it just continues to happen.

“The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over, and there’s been no change is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives, on campuses, schools, at shopping markets and movie theaters and all type of stuff. It’s ridiculous. The fact that we haven’t changed anything — it’s actually been easier to be able to own a firearm. It’s stupid.”

Darvin Ham would also give his condolences with the Lakers coach also hoping the country can improve in this area.

“Just want to take this time to get my own prayers, thoughts, and condolences on behalf of our team,” Ham added. “LeBron [James] mentioned it yesterday but to all the family and friends of the victims that suffered what they went through yesterday. Unfortunate tragedy, hopefully we can do better.”

This subject is something that has been debated for many years, but unfortunately these kinds of shootings and tragedies have continued to plague this country. Whatever the solution is, the continued loss of human life is something that can not continue.

Lakers’ LeBron James is excited to see Bronny James’ USC debut

In terms of his own family, LeBron James is set to witness something he has long been looking forward to. His son Bronny James is expected to make his debut for the USC Trojans on Sunday. Of course LeBron will be there for that debut and he is beyond excited to see this moment.

“Everything, and more,” LeBron said when asked what it means. “Looking forward to that, for sure. Super excited. Super excited for that moment. Just one, I can’t wait to see him run out with his teammates. And then once he checks into the game, whenever that case may be, it’s going to be a big moment for our family.

“Obviously, it will be a big moment for him. But he can speak upon that once he decides he wants to talk. But it’s a big milestone for our family, for sure, and it’s another step for him on his journey in his basketball career. So, looking forward to it.”

