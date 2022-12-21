Lakers News: LeBron James Deems Lionel Messi The GOAT After World Cup Victory

Each sport has their arguments over who is the greatest of all-time. In basketball, that argument for many comes down to LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan, though many others have a claim as well. Football often sees the likes of Tom Brady, Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor argued. The argument in soccer may have just ended thanks to Lionel Messi’s performance in the 2022 World Cup.

This generation of soccer has been defined by Argentina’s Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, both with an argument to be the greatest ever. But Messi leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup Championship, the first of his career, while becoming the first player to ever win the Golden Ball trophy as the tournament’s best player twice, may have clinched his spot as the greatest. It certainly is the case in the eyes of James.

Following Argentina’s victory over France on Sunday morning in what many consider one of the greatest sporting events ever, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar sent out a tweet that quite simply proclaimed Messi the GOAT:

MESSI 🫡🐐👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

There is a certain level of appreciation that comes from those who reach a level of greatness beyond that of even very good people in their particular crafts. Of course fans will always admire and talk up the greatness of the legendary athletes, but it’s just different when it comes from a peer like LeBron who is very much at that same level.

And make no mistake, Messi is more than deserving of all of that praise and more. The final against France was an absolute battle that saw Messi and Argentina get out to a 2-0 lead before Golden Boot winner and the best player of this newest generation, Kylian Mbappe, scored two goals in less than two minutes to force extra time. Another Messi goal seemed seal an Argentina victory, but Mbappe again responded to send the game to penalty kicks where Argentina finally prevailed.

Both LeBron and Messi are generational talents and when one sees the other operating at that level that very few can attain, it only makes sense to pay respect.

LeBron James says Lakers will try to ‘hold down the fort’ until Anthony Davis returns

While Messi has just accomplished his ultimate goal of hoisting a World Cup trophy, LeBron is in the midst of trying to help the Lakers reach their own goal, something that has been made even more difficult with the injury to Anthony Davis.

James acknowledged that it is extremely disappointing to see Davis have to go through this again, but that the Lakers will have to hold things down as best they can until he returns.

“I mean, it’s definitely disappointing to see him have to go through it, especially with the work that he’s put into it,” LeBron said. “Doesn’t cheat the game. Shows up, prepares himself, goes out, and obviously, he’s been dominant this year, and to have him to have this setback right now, I know it can be tough on him, for sure.

“Just trying to do whatever I can do to keep his mind fresh. It’s just a minor setback for a major comeback, and we’ll try to hold down the fort for as long as we can until we get our No. 1 guy back.”

