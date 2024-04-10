Lakers News: LeBron James Described Process Of Getting Healthy Enough To Play Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a back-breaking loss on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. In their final home game of the regular season, they needed a win to stay in control of potentially moving up to the No. 8 seed or higher, but now are in danger of falling to No. 10 and giving the Warriors a chance to host their Play-In Tournament matchup. Knowing the importance of the game, LeBron James fought through an illness to get on the floor.

James had missed the Lakers previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to flu-like symptoms, and while head coach Darvin Ham had never said one way or the other if he would miss multiple games, the assumption was that James would be back in the lineup on Tuesday. However, his illness was clearly bad, as he wasn’t made available until shortly before tipoff.

It would be hard to tell, as James finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists on 14-for-22 shooting. After the game, he spoke about the progression of his illness.

“Just tried to get as much rest as I could, stay hydrated as much as I could to give my team as much as I could today,” James said. “I came in, what was it, Sunday? For a normal prep day for the Minnesota game, it started to get worse as the minutes went on so I went home and today was pretty much one of the first days that I was able to get out of the room, get out of bed and feel a little bit of energy… Wanted to try and come here to help the team.”

James absolutely did what he could, but without Anthony Davis in the lineup due to headache and nausea, it seemed to be a lost cause for L.A. defensively. James said that before the Timberwolves game on Sunday is when he realized he was getting sick.

“When I got to the arena on Sunday. I do my normal prep but like I said, it was getting worse as the minutes were going on as I was prepping for the game. I know me more than anybody, there was no way in hell I was gonna be able to play in that game on Sunday. I just didn’t feel right at all.”

The Lakers star added it wasn’t until after he arrived at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday that he figured out he was going to be able to play.

“Probably about with 55 on the clock, 60 on the clock. Around the time I got here, I guess. I don’t know.”

If James believes he can or cannot go for a game, he’s usually right. And even with the Lakers in a dire situation, there is no reason for James to force himself to play through something if he doesn’t feel he’s able to. The Lakers are just going to have to move forward with the cards they’ve been dealt.

LeBron James likely opting out this summer

LeBron James has an opt out to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and all indications are pointing that he will opt out of his contract, but not to leave the Lakers. The hopes, for him, are that he can sign a new deal in L.A. that includes a no-trade clause.

