Lakers News: LeBron James Didn’t Want To Waste Opportunity To Grow Relationship With Stephen Curry

The rivalry between superstars LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has been the defining one of this era of NBA basketball. And after years of battling against each other, the two now get the chance to team up for the first time on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.

Of course Curry and LeBron faced off against each other in the NBA Finals four consecutive years from 2015-18. After James joined the Lakers in 2021, they again faced each other in the second round of the playoffs in 2023 as well as in the Play-In Tournament in 2021.

But despite being adversaries for years, the two are growing their relationship now on Team USA and LeBron spoke on this saying that there is life outside of basketball and he doesn’t want to lose out on fostering a relationship with another one of the all-time greats, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

“The game of basketball don’t last forever,” James said. “You don’t want to waste the opportunity to be able to have a relationship with someone.”

The idea of rivals being so friendly may not sit well with some, but James noted that even during previous eras where rivalries seemed more heated, there was always a level of respect and he wants that same dynamic with Curry:

“A lot of y’all maybe grew up in the Bird-Magic era and we shouldn’t like each other, but I’m also (aware) enough to know that Isiah (Thomas) and Magic hugged and kissed each other on the floor too because it was just mutual respect,” James said. “They say Michael never talked to any of his opponents, but I’m also smart enough to know that him and Charles (Barkley) had a lot of conversations during the ’93 finals and also played golf against each other. “So I don’t want to lose those moments (with Curry).”

The NBA is truly a brotherhood and being friends with someone off the court does not mean players will take it easy on them in between the lines. LeBron and Curry are two of the most fierce competitors the NBA has ever seen and even though they are growing closer as Team USA teammates, rest assured when the Lakers and Warriors take the court against each other, those pleasantries will stop.

Kevin Durant made a realization about Lakers star LeBron James with Team USA

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are just two of the many superstars that makes up this Team USA roster and one of the other huge names on the team is Kevin Durant. With Team USA going through practices and camps, Durant had the chance to see LeBron work up close and came to a realization about the Lakers superstar.

Durant noted just how infectious LeBron’s energy and enthusiasm for the game of basketball is, adding that being a teammate of his makes it clear why so many consider him the greatest to ever play the game.

