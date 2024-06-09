Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses His Approach When Playing In NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is no stranger to the NBA Finals, having appeared in 10 of them and winning four NBA championships.

James was a constant in the Finals during the 2010s, making nine appearances including eight in a row with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

This year, though, James is on the outside looking in despite strong seasons from himself and Anthony Davis as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks.

With the 2024 NBA Finals set to begin on Thursday, James provided some insight on how he approaches the Finals, his via “Mind the Game” podcast with JJ Redick:

“You’re right on, JJ. When it comes to that, going into a Finals when you’re the underdog you definitely have a different demeanor, you have a different feeling,” James said. “It’s a different weight that’s on your shoulders, on your mind, on your mind, on your chest or whatever. You can feel how less of anticipation or less of people saying, ‘You guys are the favorites, you guys should win, this is your series’ or whatever the case may be. But I’ve been on both sides. I’ve been on sides where I’ve been the favorite and lost and I’ve been on the side where I was the underdog and won. So it all comes down to literally who you’re matching up against. “Let’s not get it messed up or start thinking crazy about favorites or non-favorites. The best team with the best players and who can withstand runs in the Finals, in the postseason, is going to be the team that’s going to win. When we were the favorites in one of our series when I was in Miami versus Dallas, we had times where we played exceptionally well but we did not withstand some of their runs and they had some of those runs that took us a long time to get out of and they controlled. Those last two minutes of every quarter would decide a game. Those last two minutes. And people can say, ‘What about the first 10?’ Obviously, we know 12 minutes in a quarter, we know those first 10s are important but literally that last two minutes in the third and fourth those things decide a game and can ultimately decide a series. “I know what Boston is going through being a favorite and having the weight on their shoulders. The expectation because they’ve been there so many times. It’s like, ‘OK, how many times are you going to climb this mountain to where now where you keep sliding back down it and not actually getting to the top and going back down the other way?’ So, they’re definitely feeling it but up until this point, listen, it don’t matter who’s put in front of you. We’re all NBA players and they’re taking care of business right now.”

James has extensive experience when it comes to the Finals and understands what it takes to win it all. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top between the Celtics and Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving appreciates love from LeBron James

Kyrie Irving is set to play in his fourth Finals but his first once since playing with LeBron James. The King gave love to Irving recently and the Dallas star expressed his appreciation for his former co-star.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!