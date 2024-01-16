Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses Importance Of Playing On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time this season on Monday night, instilling some confidence in a group that has had a rollercoaster first half of 2023-24.

But above the actual game was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an NBA tradition that sees marquee matchups in celebration of one of the most important figures in American history.

The Lakers have been one of the most frequent teams to take part in the NBA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, as they have played in 34 of the 38 possible holidays. Only the New York Knicks (38) have played in more. And the importance of this honor is certainly not lost on James, who currently holds the fifth-highest point total ever in an MLK Day battle (48) in last year’s bout with the Houston Rockets.

James spoke about what it means for him to play on the holiday and Dr. King’s legacy in the United States.

“It’s always special playing on MLK Day,” James said. “Obviously what that man meant to society and what he means today, his legacy lives on. I thought it was great seeing his family at the football game earlier today, that was dope. Seeing them during the coin toss, that was pretty cool.

“We always just try to be better as human beings, I think that’s what he always was preaching about, how could we be better? No matter the color, no matter the race, no matter the shape, size or whoever you are, just how can we all be better? I think he’s a figure and not only here in America, but all over the world. His legacy lives on long beyond him obviously. I think it continues to live on so to have a day like this and being able to play the sport that I love and remember him at the same time, acknowledge him at the same time, I think is pretty cool.”

With the win over the Thunder — an important win for this season’s picture — the Lakers move to 21-13 all-time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a .618 win percentage which is the fourth-best in the league on the holiday. It also moves them to 20-21 at the exact halfway point of the season.

The Lakers still have plenty of work to do, but for Monday night, they got to enjoy a big victory while celebrating one of the country’s most influential historical figures.

LeBron James joined other stars in tribute video

Prior to the games beginning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, James was one of several NBA stars to take part in a video honoring King’s contributions.

