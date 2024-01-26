Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Exceeded Expectations’ With 20th Consecutive All-Star Starter Selection

The starting lineups for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday evening, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James leading the way for the Western Conference.

He is starting alongside Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The selection is a piece of history for James, as it represents his 20th consecutive All-Star start, the only player in NBA history to do so.

The 20th selection — in his 21st season — brings him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 19 selections. At this point, it’s difficult to find a longevity or production record that doesn’t belong to James, as each year he adds more history to his already all-time great ledger.

James spoke about the importance of this selection and what it means to him to have such a dedicated fanbase that, even after 21 years, he is still leading his entire conference in votes.

“Well, first of all, like I said in the postgame interview. I said, first of all, give credit and a lot of respect to my fans who’ve been along with me throughout this whole 21-year journey and vote me in as an All-Star starter for the 20th consecutive time,” James said. “Just very humbled, I’m very blessed to be able to do what I love to do. And I just try to give back to the game that has given me over two decades.

“So to be able to notice the first time ever in NBA history to have this many All-Star starts or whatever the case may be, it’s very cool. I mean, obviously, I grew up watching the All-Star Game and seeing the greats out there. When I started playing the game, I was like, I hope I get an opportunity to play on that floor on a Sunday during All-Star Weekend. And I’ve been fortunate to do that 19 times, and it will be 20 coming up in two weeks. So that’s pretty cool.”

For James, these milestones are no longer about reaching or exceeding expectations. It’s more about continuing to do what he loves and enjoying the honors that come with it.

“I mean, I’ve exceeded expectations in my career. So it’s just humbling and it’s very cool to be able to continue to have accomplishments throughout your career,” James said. “But I’ve exceeded anything further than what I ever dreamed about that I will be in the NBA. And I did that a long time ago. So everything else is kind of just textra credit. I’m very, very humbled by still have been able to play the game that I love and have these accomplishments along the way.”

At this point, James’ resume is unmatched in NBA history. He’s accomplished just about every feat a player can over a 21-year span, and he’s still showing very few signs of slowing down. James is still firmly leading the Lakers and could be competing for a championship as he prepares to play in the same league as his son, who may be joining the NBA next season. His 20th All-Star start is the cherry on top of all that history.

Front office has not spoken to LeBron James about plans beyond this season

Los Angeles’ window to compete gets shorter and shorter the older LeBron James gets which is why the team has been one of the most active ones at the trade deadline. However, the front office has to balance sacrificing their remaining assets for help now versus the long-term health of the roster.

As far as James’ plans beyond the 2023-24 season, it appears the Lakers brass has yet to talk to the star about them.

