Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses Potential Of Other Players Reaching 40,000 Points

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently eclipsed 40,000 career points in a game against the Denver Nuggets, which made him the first player in NBA history to reach that mark.

There is no better feeling than becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and first player to reach 40,000 while wearing a Lakers jersey. While both moments resulted in losses, James is cementing his legacy wearing the purple and gold and continuously defying Father Time through it all.

This accomplishment begs the question of if any other player will reach 40,000 points, which is hard to tell due to the surplus of offensive talent in the league right now. When asked about it, James truly had no idea but believes anything is possible.

“I have no idea,” James said. “Obviously you have to play the game for quite a while and have some good luck as far as injuries and things of that nature. You have to take care of your body. You have to be present on the floor. And then you have to be productive as well. Obviously, we have a lot of great guys in our league that can score the ball, and if they were to stay healthy and they were to play a long time, then they could eclipse it.”

“But you can’t account for what could possibly happen,” he said. “So I can’t sit here and say who would it be in our league today. And then records are always meant to be broken. You can never say never of any record. At one point we said that Big O’s triple-double record would never be broken, and Russ did it. and now looks like Joker and Luka, they’re doing it every night. Certain things that you don’t think that’s gonna happen, but I guess for years people said Kareem’s record would never be broken, I was able to eclipse it. Like I said, you have to have some really good luck, you have to play at a high level for a long time. But we’ll see.”

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s scoring record stood the test of time for several decades and many thought no one was going to break it. The same could happen here with James, but nothing is impossible as more and more talented scorers enter the league and push the game forward.

Metta World Peace does not see LeBron James leaving Lakers

A lot was made for the Lakers standing pat at the trade deadline considering LeBron James’ player option this summer opens the door for a possible departure, However, former Lakers champion Metta World Peace does not see James leaving L.A. due to the weather and the team being one player away from another championship.

