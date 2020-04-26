Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses ‘Space Jam 2’ Release Date Amid 2019-20 NBA Season Hiatus

In the midst of leading the Los Angeles Lakers to championship contention, LeBron James is also preparing for “Space Jam 2” to be released in the summer of 2021.

James and a number of other NBA players — including Anthony Davis — met in the summer of 2019 to film and the production team is now putting together the animation in anticipation of a June 2021 release date.

Fans everywhere are excited about the sequel to Michael Jordan‘s 1996 “Space Jam” film as they had been waiting years for another player to take on his role. James in a way is the perfect person to do this as he has the personality to make it exciting as well as the Jordan vs. James debate fueling fans.

James spoke about the progress of the film, discussing release dates and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected things, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“‘Space Jam’ has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021. So we’re kind of [OK],” James said. “And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it.”

While it would be nice for the film to be released now by giving fans something to watch and do during this extended physical distancing, it seems that there is still much more work to be done on the film. A June 2021 release date means they aren’t even close to done with the animating and editing.

However, by the time this film is released, there should ideally be no fear of going to a movie theater to see the final cut. And given James’ ability to entertain and the basketball star power present, “Space Jam 2” should be a great film for fans to enjoy.