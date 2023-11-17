Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses What He Learned From Jason Kidd

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James produced his 108th career triple-double, moving him ahead of Hall of Fame point guard and former Lakers assistant Jason Kidd for fourth on the NBA’s all-time list.

James and Kidd have some similarities to their game with each being two of the greatest playmakers to ever step foot in the NBA. They also played together on Team USA and faced off plenty of times throughout their careers, including in the 2011 NBA Finals. Kidd was also an assistant coach on the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship team, further strengthening their bond.

It should come as no surprise that LeBron has taken some things from Kidd’s game and following Wednesday’s game, the Lakers star discussed what he learned from the current Dallas Mavericks head coach.

“Making teammates better no matter what,” LeBron said. “Can never do it individually, can never do it by yourself. And also communication. I think those are two things that I took from him and have been able to apply.”

Those are undoubtedly huge strengths to LeBron’s game that he has developed over time in his career. There are certain players who bring the best out of everyone and Kidd and LeBron are two of those players. To that same point, communication is something James thrives with, always being able to speak exactly what he wants and needs from his teammates and coaches.

There is one thing, however, that LeBron hasn’t been able to incorporate into himself that Kidd has however.

“The third thing I haven’t been able to apply and will never be able to apply and that’s patience,” the Lakers star added. “That’s just not in my nature. He does a great job of it though. So got two out of the three.”

Some players are able to remain calm and patient while others expect things to be done correctly and immediately. LeBron is in that latter camp, but it is what works for him and considering the success he has had in his career, he made the right call.

LeBron James believes Lakers should learn from Kings loss and move on

Unfortunately for LeBron James, that performance did not come in a victory as the Sacramento Kings handed the Lakers their first home loss of the season. There were a lot of mistakes made, but with so many games coming up in a short period of time, LeBron believes it is best not to dwell on it for too long.

“I think we’ll watch a little bit if not tomorrow or on Friday I think when we have our shootaround or meeting,” James said. “But like you said, we have too many games that’s coming up on top of us very soon and they’re going to be flying.

“This is three in four nights. We play Friday. We play Sunday. We got a lot of games coming. You learn from some of the mistakes. You learn from some of the good things you did. But then you move on.”

