Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t Mince Words After Game 5 Blowout Loss To Suns

In their biggest game of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers put forth arguably their worst performance. With no Anthony Davis in the lineup, all eyes were on LeBron James to carry the team, but nobody stepped up as the Lakers were dominated in a 30-point loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their first-round series.

After a relatively competitive first quarter, things got out of hand quickly in the second as the Lakers scored just 10 points. The team trailed by 30 at the half and even in garbage time were unable to get the lead any closer by the time the game ended.

James didn’t attempt to mince words about the Lakers’ performance in the crucial contest. “I don’t know, man. We got our ass kicked. It’s just that simple. They got to whatever they wanted to get to in this game and we got to be better obviously if we want to force a Game 7,” James said.

“I would say a lot to learn from in this game, a lot to cover. See what we got to do better during Game 6, but they pretty much just kicked our ass. There’s nothing else really to say.”

James was one of only three Lakers to score in double-figure, but both Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker reached that mark in garbage time well after the game was decided. James finished with 24 points and seven assists but will need to be even better in Game 6 if the Lakers plan on surviving, especially with the status of Anthony Davis still in question.

In terms of that contest, James understands that the Lakers can’t afford to leave anything on the table.

“It’s literally win or go home at that point. You shoot all the bullets you got and throw the gun, too. I look forward to the environment. Obviously, our Laker faithful going to give us a lot of energy. Look forward to the moment, look forward to the challenge and see what brings out the best of me and my teammates.”

The only positive the Lakers can take away from that performance is that it still only counts for a single game. Whether they lost by a single point or the 30 points that was a reality, the team can still get right back in the series with a great performance in Game 6.

James went to locker room early to receive treatment

One thing that made headlines in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ Game 5 loss was James heading back to the locker room with around five minutes still on the clock.

Frank Vogel revealed about the game that the reason for that was just to get a headstart on his treatment for the ankle issue he has been nursing for months.

“In terms of Bron going into the back, Bron had to start his treatment. It doesn’t do any good for him to sit over there. Beginning the treatment as soon as possible to help him get ready for Game 6.

