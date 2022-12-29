Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t Put Timeline On Career But Emphasizes Desire To Win More Championships

It was an unhappy reunion with the Miami Heat as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out by the King’s former team on Wednesday night.

Since Anthony Davis has been sidelined, James has had to carry an even heavier burden and he looked like he ran out of gas playing catch-up against the Heat.

James is set to turn 38 on Friday and when asked about his career, he reflected on his current situation as both a player and person, via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

“I have multiple thoughts. I think about the day to day of how we get better throughout the course of the season. But how we get better from game to game. I think about how much I’m longer I’m going to play the game. I think about that I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I’ll still be able to be competing for championships because I know what I can still bring to any ball club with the right pieces. I think about my son graduating high school soon, going off to college and I’m still playing. My youngest son will be a junior next year — how much more time I’ll miss. So throughout the course of a day, to the weeks, to the months, I think about a little bit of everything. You know? Think about how much of the world I’ll see when I’m done playing the game. At the end of the day, I keep the main thing the main thing. And every day, when it’s time for us to work, I lock in. And when I have an opportunity to have a day off, still kinda locked in, but I do give myself an opportunity just to kinda decompress a little bit: watching other teams, or watching shows, or spending time with my family. So a lot of thoughts. A lot of thoughts. But for the most part, it’s been a good ride so far.”

The superstar also discussed how much longer he plans to play, as well as emphasizing his desire to win more titles:

“I don’t have a number. I know as long as my mind stays in it, I can play at this level for a minute. Now, that’s up to my mind. My body is going to be OK because if my mind is into it, I will make sure my body is taken carte of and I’ll continue to put in the work. So, I’m a winner and I want to win. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion, that has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio. And I know it takes steps to get there, but once you get there and know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore. So, we’ll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years.”

Anyone can understand James’ frustrations and his recent comments feel like a call to action as he tries to end his career on a high note. How the Lakers’ front office responds remains to be seen, but the ball’s been placed in their court.

LeBron James open to returning to Cleveland Cavaliers

Should James leave Los Angeles, he’d have the other 29 teams at his doorstep soliciting his services. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers look like an easy choice to pick as his next team especially considering he didn’t rule out a return to his hometown.