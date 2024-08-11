Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t See Himself Playing In 2028 Olympics In L.A.

After USA Basketball failed to medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, a number of veteran superstars took it upon themselves to commit to the 2024 Olympics in Paris to avoid that happening again. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led the way and others like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis quickly followed suit.

While it still wasn’t easy, James and Team USA came through in Paris, beating host France in the gold medal game to cap off an undefeated run.

USA has now won five straight Olympic gold medals, and they surely won’t want that streak to come to an end in 2028 when they will host the games in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately though, a number of the key contributors from the 2024 team may be too old by the time 2028 rolls around. At 39 years of age, James is chief among them as he has already contemplated retirement despite still playing at an exceptional level.

When asked about the possibility of representing his country one last time in 2028, when he will be 43, James was honest in saying he doesn’t think it will happen, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“No, I can’t see myself playing in LA. I also didn’t see myself playing in Paris. But four years from now, now I can’t see it,” James said.

A lot can change in four years so maybe James eventually reconsiders and gives it one last Olympic run in front of the home crowd in L.A.

Even though he is still playing at such a high level though, it’s hard to expect that to be the case four years from now. If guys like James, Curry and Durant all don’t play again, then it will be up to the younger generation of USA stars to take the mantle from here.

Some members of the 2024 team like Davis, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum could end up being the leaders of the 2028 team, and there still is a ton of young American talent to put together a roster capable of winning gold even if the rest of the world continues to improve.

LeBron James wins MVP of 2024 Olympics

While LeBron James is certainly getting older and is in the latter stages of his career, his play did not show it during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In fact, after USA Basketball clinched the gold medal with a win over France, James was named MVP of the tournament, leading his team in almost every statistical category during the run.

During the medal rounds when games were close, it was James and Stephen Curry that came through in the biggest moments to ensure USA came home with gold.

