Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t Think Breaking Scoring Record Has Sunk In Yet

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is a moment that has been anticipated all season long. It was clear that barring something drastic, LeBron would find himself atop the all-time scoring list and that moment finally happened on Tuesday night.

And now that the moment has occurred and LeBron finds himself as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, the Lakers star admitted that the moment itself still hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I don’t think it has. I don’t think it has hit me,” LeBron said. “That moment, obviously, when it happened and embracing that moment and seeing my family and my friends and people that’s been around since I started this journey before the NBA, so definitely had a moment right there.

“Very emotional, just a kid from a small town in Ohio. And, you know, I had a moment there, but I don’t think it’s really hit me on what’s just transpired as much as I tried to live in the moment, it was kind of a blur. But looking back and seeing my guys back there, man. Out there on the floor with my kids and my wife and my mom, it’s a wonderful feeling.”

LeBron broke the record near the end of the third quarter of the Lakers’ Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and LeBron broke down the play itself. “You know, to break the record, I was able to get to a really good spot on the floor that very comfortable with and get to one of my patented fadeaway shots,” LeBron added.

“A lot of people wanted me to go to the Skyhook to break the record or one of my signature dunks, but my fadeaway was a signature play as well and I was able to get in and it touched nothing but the bottom of the net. That was pretty cool.”

Making the moment even more special was that Kareem himself was in the building to witness another Lakers legend have his moment and LeBron is simply happy to be mentioned among those all-time greats.

“I think it was great for the game of basketball,” the Lakers star added. “You know, to be talked about for years and years and years. I’m a historian of the game, so I know what guys like Kareem, Wilt [Chamberlain] and MJ and Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird. You know, Oscar Robertson. Elgin Baylor. I could be up here all night talking about so many greats and legends.”

It is a shame that the Lakers were unable to come away with a victory on this historic night, but LeBron James was still able to have his moment. And at some point, probably after he retires from the game of basketball, it will truly sink in what he accomplished.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflects on LeBron James breaking his scoring record

While James gave his thoughts on moving to the top of the all-time scoring list, some wondered what Abdul-Jabbar felt about finally being surpassed as well.

Abdul-Jabbar took to his substack to voice his feelings, re-iterating that he is very happy for LeBron to break his record while also putting the lack of relationship between the two on himself for not making more of an effort to reach out.

Additionally, Kareem made it clear the level of admiration and respect he has for his fellow Lakers legend both on and off the court.

