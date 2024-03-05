Lakers News: LeBron James & Drake Become ‘Strategic Investors’ For PGA Tour

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been successful for his entire on-court career, though he’s also done almost as much off it as well.

James has put together quite the business portfolio since entering the league as he’s got his hands in various ventures. From media and entertainment, to miscellaneous products and brands, James has done well as an investor.

The King is also involved in several sports dealings, perhaps a precursor to his eventual involvement in the league once he decides to call his playing career a wrap.

It seems that James is now going to be taking his talents to professional golf as he and famous music artist Drake are backing the PGA Tour, via The New York Times:

“James and Drake are committing additional capital as “strategic investors,” and are expected to use their marketing power to help the tour broaden its audience. James and the PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, were at the home of Tom Werner, F.S.G.’s chairman, recently discussing just that, DealBook hears.”

Drake expressed how much it means to him to lend his support to the sport of golf and is looking forward to contributing:

“Golf can be so much more than a sport. I remember some of my best childhood memories was being on the golf course with my uncle, ” Drake said in a statement to DealBook. “It’s one thing to invest in a team, but to help reimagine one of the biggest leagues in the world is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

James and Drake are joined by a host of other high-profile celebrities investing in the PGA Tour, including James’ business partner Maverick Carter and his Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul. The group brings experience and new blood into the golf scene as they embark to inject some life and excitement into the sport.

Knowing James and his track record, it’s only a matter of time until the PGA Tour starts seeing some real return on investment.

