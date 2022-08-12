Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Emotional’ Watching Sons Bronny & Bryce Play Together For First Time

For most parents, seeing their children grow and experience great success is the most important thing in the world. All parents want their children to be greater than themselves and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no different.

LeBron has been very transparent about his desire to one day share an NBA floor with his oldest son Bronny James. Of course, with LeBron set to begin his 20th NBA season and Bronny still at least two years away from being draft eligible, the timeframe for that to happen is a very strict one.

But recently, LeBron’s second son, Bryce, has garnered a lot of attention due to a growth spurt that now has him listed at 6-foot-6. Bryce is 15 years old and plays with his older brother for the California Basketball Club, who is currently on an overseas trip. In watching his two sons on the court together, LeBron took to his social media noting how emotional he was at witnessing the moment:

Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2022

The special moment for the James family was photographed by Brian Bosché of Slope:

It is one thing to watch your kids playing together in the driveway or simply just practicing and working out together. But to see them on the floor at the same time on a big stage is something that is just a different level of pride. LeBron getting emotional at the sight is something any parent would feel in that moment.

Both sons have surely put in a lot of work to get to the point they are at right now and to see that begin to come to fruition is amazing to see. Being the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time is enough pressure as it is, but to thrive within it takes another level of focus and talent.

LeBron James wears a lot of hats in his life, but it is clear that nothing is more important to him than being a father. He is clearly extremely proud of his children and this was simply a moment that truly drove home how much his kids’ success means to him.

James expressed concerns about Lakers in meeting with Rob Pelinka

As far as LeBron’s current situation with the Lakers goes, however, the team is a huge question mark after last season’s major disappointment. Health will be the biggest key, but major questions remain about the fit between the team’s three stars, and the depth surrounding them.

LeBron recently met with Lakers’ brass including general manager Rob Pelinka and expressed his concerns about the team and franchise as a whole. Pelinka reportedly vowed to use all of his resources to improve the team as they hope for LeBron to sign a two-year extension that he is eligible for.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!