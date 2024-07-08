Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Excited’ To Work With JJ Redick & Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that finished with the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference after the Play-In Tournament and lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets, haven’t made many changes to their roster from a season ago. It’s almost the exact same roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but a brand new coaching staff at the helm with JJ Redick.

Redick — a first-time coach — gets an interesting challenge. With the roster looking nearly the exact same, for now, coaching has to be a difference-maker from last season in order for the Lakers to finish in a better spot. Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan have reportedly been added to the staff as well, providing some know-how when it comes to leading a team.

And James, for one, is excited about the opportunity to work with Redick and this staff as the Lakers try to improve from a year ago, via Dan Woike of The L.A. Times:

“We’re excited about JJ. Excited to work with JJ, as well as Coach Brooks and Coach McMillan. Those are a great two pieces to add to out coaching staff. Super excited to work with JJ, looking forward to the fall.”

While all the reports suggest that James had nothing to do with Redick being hired as the Lakers head coach, it is still exciting for him to have a chance to work closely with his friend on making the team better next season. Redick is hopeful to bring a creativity to the offense that L.A. hasn’t had with its last few head coaches.

Brooks and McMillan, meanwhile, are the perfect adds next to Redick to guide him on how to lead a locker room, especially one with superstars in it. It’s no wonder that James and the Lakers are excited about their new staff and what’s to come next season in L.A.

Lakers re-sign superstar LeBron James

LeBron James also inked a brand new contract with the Lakers on Saturday, paying him slightly below his maximum over the next two years with a player option after the first season. James took the slight pay cut to help the Lakers avoid the second apron and increase flexibility in the types of moves they can make if they get creative the rest of the offseason.

James will likely re-enter free agency next offseason as he decides whether or not to retire from the game of basketball.

