Lakers News: LeBron James Expecting To Feel Effects Of Knee Injury For Remainder Of Season

LeBron James has been in terrific form this season despite the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star’s struggles with minor injuries throughout the campaign.

James has suffered from ankle, abdomen, and knee problems this year. The latter ruled him out for five games at the end of January.

But the 37-year-old forward has continued to put up extraordinary numbers following his return, averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.

Still, James said the swelling in his knee continues to cause discomfort.

“It’s here,” the four-time NBA champion jokingly said, responding to a question about how his leg was feeling.

“It’s the same as my ankle when I had the ankle sprain last year. The only way to get back to full strength is rest and I don’t have the luxury of having rest so we’ll have to wait until the offseason.”

James won’t be able to take as much rest as his Lakers teammates over the next week due to his participation in the 2022 All-Star Games as the Purple and Gold’s only player.

The forward will captain one of the All-Star teams for the fifth year in a row, hoping to remain unbeaten after taking on Team Durant on Feb. 20.

James enjoyed cheering on Odell Beckham Jr. and Rams in Super Bowl

James used the opportunity to relax on Super Bowl Sunday, heading to SoFi Stadium to cheer on the L.A Rams from one of the arena’s private suits.

Although he is a Cleveland Browns fan, the Lakers’ superstar said he always roots for the local teams in the city he plays. Hence, James kept his fingers crossed for the Rams — who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 — but even more so for his friend and star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

“That’s my little brother and I’ve tried to be there for him and be with him and give him any sense of motivation and advice throughout the year and to see him win the Super Bowl was amazing,” James said.

“I also got some other friends on the team too, but Odell was the biggest one out of that. But I’m extremely happy for McVay and Aaron Donald, big fan of Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, and Cooper Kupp so that was big time.”

James also said witnessing all-time great rappers headline the Super Bowl halftime show gave him “chills.”

